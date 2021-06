Where does the Outlaw Country of Mikaela Finne’s new album ‘Time Stands Still‘ (out on August 27th) come from? Well – it sure ain’t Nashville. Mikaela Finne grew up in Vaasa on the Finish coast, and now lives in Stockholm. Her musical path is similarly not the straight line to a rocking country sound – Finne’s first love was Heavy Metal. Not that there’s much heavy metal on ‘Outlaw Women‘ – “The country music comes from my dad,” she explains, recalling his love for Dolly Parton and Creedence. “The word ‘outlaw’, for me, [means] you do something that you love regardless of what anybody else thinks about what you’re doing. … When I was a teenager, the music and the heavy metal that I listened to were totally outlaw.”