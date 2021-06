Hi all. We are thinking of moving about a 3 hour drive from where we live currently and I am so worried about impact on my DD (7). Both sets of her GP live local to us at the moment and she loves them love dearly. She is a sensitive soul and I just don't know if I can move her away from them. We see one set at least twice a week. The reason for moving is that we will never be able to afford to buy where we are (SE) and we are getting older and more stressed at not having a mortgage. DH and I love the other area but we have no family or friends there. It's a horrible drive from here so you couldn't really do it in a day. We are getting to the point of having to make moves, plans etc re this new area and I get excited about it until I think of DD and the potential effect on her and not seeing GPs regularly and I get stressed and upset. I wish that there was a way we could stay here and buy but we can't. There is no where else we would want to move to that is closer and that we could afford. I wish we had made the move when she was younger and more pliable IYSWIM. Has anyone been in this position? How did DC take it?