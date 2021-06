Dow continues to remain stable above 34500. Market seems to be waiting to see the important US non-farm payroll and unemployment data release today. It will have to be seen if this data can provide the trigger for the long awaited break above 35000. DAX remains bullish to see 15800 and 16000-16100 on the upside. Nikkei is likely to test 29500-30000 while it sustains above 28500. Shanghai has seen the expected fall and can consolidate sideways for some time within its overall uptrend. Sensex and Nifty continue to trade strong and are retaining their bullish momentum to see 53000-54000 and 16200-16500 respectively.