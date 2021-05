Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari will miss Arsenal’s clash with West Brom at the Emirates tomorrow evening. The Swiss international dropped out of Thursday’s 0-0 draw with Villarreal after sustaining an unspecified injury in the warm up. TV pictures appeared to show someone stamping on his foot in a pre-game drill, but in the latest update from the medical team on the official site, it seems he has suffered a groin strain.