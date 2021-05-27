City Lights: Light Up Your Walks at Georgetown GLOW

Fourteen months after the pandemic turned our world into a place of darkness, spring is finally here. The world is (slightly) better, and we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The Georgetown Business Improvement District is also doing its part to get our minds off the pandemic and brighten our days with a new edition of Georgetown GLOW. Visitors are invited to stroll leisurely along the streets of Georgetown to view five large-scale light fixtures created, designed, and installed by five different artists. “The Weight of a Rainbow,” by D.C. artist Stephanie Mercedes, blends the visual and the auditory by adding a choir of LGBTQ voices singing a cappella harmonies. Viewers can also ponder the differences in historical contexts as they view the giant, archlike vaulted structure of Edwin Baruch’s “Light Pavilion” and its unique hologram form. Now in its seventh season, the outdoor public art installation is on display at various points throughout Georgetown, from Q Street NW all the way down to the eastern portion of Georgetown Waterfront Park, inviting passersby to participate in “A New Season of Light.” The exhibition is available to view at multiple points in Georgetown through June 27. More information is available at georgetownglowdc.com. Free.