When it was announced in late 2020 that there’d be an iCarly revival, the Nickelodeon show’s stans were shook — particularly because the cast list for the series (which will stream on Paramount+) had so many familiar names. Miranda Cosgrove will represide her role as Carly, while Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor are returning as Freddie and Spencer, respectively. But one star was missing: Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly’s bestie, Sam. The 28-year-old retired from acting in 2017, so some fans expected her absence. Still, Jennette McCurdy’s quotes about her friendship with Miranda Cosgrove and Nathan Kress will have you in your feels.