“We are optimistic for the 2021 baseball season. We are excited to get back on the field and have another great summer in Tecumseh. We are really looking forward to being able to play in front of the fans,” said Coaches Todd Dierberger and Keaton Kleespies. Dierberger and Kleespies are each starting their fourth year as coaches for the Tecumseh Legion baseball program. Kole Kleespies will be a…