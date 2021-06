If you fish, wade, or swim in our local lakes, rivers and streams, there is a small critter that may be hitching a ride on your boat, your gear, or even on you. A small mollusk known as the New Zealand mudsnail has been found in several local rivers as well as in the Great Lakes. The organism has been collected in the Boardman, AuSable, and Upper Manistee Rivers, as well as Lakes Michigan and Superior, and in Tippy Dam Pond near the Pine River. It may be present in other lakes and streams as well.