Johnson County Central Schools had four track athletes competing in the 2021 Nebraska State Track Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha Friday and Saturday, May 21-22. Jordan Albrecht finished 10th in the girls shot put with a throw of 37’ 6 3/4”. Ashlei McDonald competed in the 3200 meter run and placed 17th with a time of 13:02.15. Hunter Haughton placed 23rd in the long jump with a jump of 18’ 4 1…