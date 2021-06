The American Red Cross Bus will be at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution for a Blood Drive that is open to the public, not just TSCI employees, on Friday June 4, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Please contact Denise at 402-335-5100 or visit RedCrossBlood. org and enter TSCI to schedule an appointment. Free limited edition Red Cross tees, while supplies last, to those who come in to…