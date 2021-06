A woman who was in the country illegally assaulted a female U.S. Border Patrol agent in south Laredo, according to an arrest affidavit. The case unfolded at about 9:50 p.m. on May 7 when agents responded to suspicious activity near the H-E-B parking lot on U.S. 83. in south Laredo. U.S. Border Patrol Agent Allison Kouns arrived first on scene at about 9:55 p.m. and encountered people who began to evade the arrest.