Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rogers County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rogers by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rogers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN ROGERS COUNTY At 329 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Oologah, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Claremore... Chelsea Oologah... Foyil Talala... Bushyhead This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 253 and 259. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Claremore, OK
County
Rogers County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Mobile Homes#Roofs#Weather Radar#Tornado Watch#Northern Rogers County#Severe Certainty#Wind Damage#Immediate Severity#Hail Damage#Northeastern Oklahoma#Quarter Size Hail#Target Area#Considerable Tree Damage#Vehicles#Impact#Mile Markers#Outbuildings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Rogers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN ROGERS COUNTIES At 121 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles west of White Oak, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Big Cabin White Oak This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 276 and 284. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH