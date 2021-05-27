Cancel
Celebrities

Diddy's Instagram of Jennifer Lopez Is Proof That Time Is Now Moving Backward

By Justin Kirkland
Esquire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is reopening. Time is a flat circle. Friends is back on TV, and society—or at least the trio of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Diddy—has decided to fully lean into the chaos of living in an era that's not our own. The most recent iteration of celebrity time travel is Diddy's Thursday afternoon Instagram post, which features an image of him and Lopez holding hands from their dating days back in 2000. The caption? #TBT. Nothing else.

CelebritiesPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

J-Lo and Ben Affleck are back together: ‘They have always loved each other,’ says source

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck vacationing together on May 10 in Montana at the uber-exclusive Yellowstone Club — a favorite retreat for A-list celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Tom Brady — insiders thought “they were just friends,” according to the Post. “Even people close to Ben were taken by surprise.”
Musiczapgossip.com

Jennifer Lopez hits the studio as she teases ‘sexy’ new music

Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old singer-and-actress appeared to tease that new music is on the way over the weekend. She captioned a snap of herself in the recording booth: “Sexy summer fun coming.”. Jennifer’s last single was 2020’s ‘In The Morning’. Meanwhile, the ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star’s...
RetailAllure

Jennifer Lopez Has Brand-New Curtain Bangs for Summer

Curtain bangs have been having a moment lately. The lengthy fringe has been spotted all over social media and, of course, on a few celebrities, too. Gabrielle Union revealed a set of sleek bangs that fell just past her cheekbones in September 2020. Rihanna tried the look on for size in a retro-themed Savage X Fenty shoot in March 2021. Just a few weeks later in April, Anne Hathway emerged with her honey-brown hair cut with — you guessed it — a set of side-swept curtain bangs. Now, Jennifer Lopez is the latest to debut the face-framing fringe, indicating that the look will probably continue to go strong through the upcoming summer.
Musicpurewow.com

Alert! Jennifer Lopez Is Working on Some ‘Sexy Summer Fun’ Music

We hope you're ready to hit the dance floor, because Jennifer Lopez is back in the studio. The 51-year-old actress and musician posted an Instagram photo where she is seen singing in a studio. She captioned the photo with a vague teaser, saying, "Sexy summer fun coming," along with some music note and heart emojis.
Beauty & FashionElle

Jennifer Lopez Just Got A Blunt Curtain Fringe (And I'm Obsessed)

You know how there are some people out there in the world that can magically suit ANY hair colour, length or style? Well, we think it’s safe to say that Jennifer Lopez is one of those super-humans. Seriously, the woman has worked so many hairstyles from a wavy bob to XXL hair extensions - and never fails to look uh-mazing.
NBAPosted by
Fun 104.3

Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Fiancé, A-Rod, to Own Minnesota Timberwolves

If things go as planned, Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriquez and a business partner, could own the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx with keeping the teams in Minnesota part of the deal. That's the latest info on Glen Taylor selling the Timberwolves being reported by The Athletic. "After more than a...
Los Angeles, CAfilmdaily.co

Do these photos confirm Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship?

First Los Angeles, then Montana, and now Miami? It is clear that Bennifer 2.0 is here for the long haul, as lovebirds Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck continue what appears to be the next saga of their romance. At first, it just seemed like friendship, with Ben Affleck simply reaching out to his former lover as she went through her separation with former baseball hunk Alex Rodriguez. Now, after two vacations, perhaps it’s something more.
CelebritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Is Diddy Trying to Send Ex Jennifer Lopez a Message With This Throwback Photo?

Diddy, what are you doing? On Thursday, the 51-year-old music mogul sent fans into a frenzy when he posted an Instagram photo from when he and J Lo dated back in 2000. In the snap, the former couple is shown holding hands after having lunch at The Ivy in Beverly Hills. "#tbt," he casually captioned it. Of course, it didn't take very long for other celebrities to start dropping comments, including Keyshia Cole, who jokingly wrote, "Tell ha, come on home baby 😍 😂."
Celebritieswashwm.com

Jennifer Lopez Net Worth 2021

Are you a fan of Jennifer Lopez? and want to know Jennifer Lopez Net Worth 2021 and Jennifer Lopez’s life story and achievements?. Maybe you are looking for Jennifer Lopez Net Worth after hearing her break up with Alex Rodriguez. Whatever the reason it may be, we have you covered.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Doting Dad Ben Affleck Picks Up Son Samuel From Swim Practice After Sweet Escape With Ex Jennifer Lopez — Photos

When Ben Affleck isn't cozying up with former flame Jennifer Lopez, he's on dad duty!. The actor was seen picking up his son, Samuel, from swimming practice on Friday, May 14 — days after he spent the weekend with recently single J.Lo in Montana. As OK! previously reported, the duo spent time at Affleck's home in Big Sky Montana and stayed at the ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club, where the Good Will Hunting star is a member.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Ben Affleck Thought Jennifer Lopez Split With Alex Rodriguez When He Contacted Her

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been spending a lot of time together, but when the “Batman” actor originally reached out to his ex, he thought she was single. Affleck reportedly had no romantic motives when he initially contacted Lopez, however, the platonic reunion turned into what appears to be a rekindled romance. “Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend,” a source told People.