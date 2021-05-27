Diddy's Instagram of Jennifer Lopez Is Proof That Time Is Now Moving Backward
The world is reopening. Time is a flat circle. Friends is back on TV, and society—or at least the trio of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and Diddy—has decided to fully lean into the chaos of living in an era that's not our own. The most recent iteration of celebrity time travel is Diddy's Thursday afternoon Instagram post, which features an image of him and Lopez holding hands from their dating days back in 2000. The caption? #TBT. Nothing else.www.esquire.com