Diddy's Instagram of Jennifer Lopez Is Proof That Time Is Now Moving Backward

Curtain bangs have been having a moment lately. The lengthy fringe has been spotted all over social media and, of course, on a few celebrities, too. Gabrielle Union revealed a set of sleek bangs that fell just past her cheekbones in September 2020. Rihanna tried the look on for size in a retro-themed Savage X Fenty shoot in March 2021. Just a few weeks later in April, Anne Hathway emerged with her honey-brown hair cut with — you guessed it — a set of side-swept curtain bangs. Now, Jennifer Lopez is the latest to debut the face-framing fringe, indicating that the look will probably continue to go strong through the upcoming summer.