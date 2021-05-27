Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL PECOS...NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER...SOUTHERN REEVES AND EAST CENTRAL JEFF DAVIS COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 26 miles northeast of Alpine, moving east at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Pecos, north central Brewster, southern Reeves and east central Jeff Davis Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.alerts.weather.gov