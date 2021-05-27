Special Weather Statement issued for Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Eastern Culberson County; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR VERY DRY AND WINDY CONDITIONS IN THE GUADALUPE MOUNTAINS, SACRAMENTO FOOTHILLS AND ADJACENT PLAINS * AFFECTED AREA...Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains and Eastern Culberson County. * TIMING...Saturday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Southwest 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the mountains. Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in the plains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. * RFTI...7 to 8 or extreme. * IMPACTS...Observe local burn bans. Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks.