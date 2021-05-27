Flood Advisory issued for Bond by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bond; Fayette; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BOND...NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1117 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Ramsey to Mulberry Grove, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Bond, northwestern Fayette and southeastern Montgomery Counties, including the following locations... Bayle City, Fillmore, Bingham, Chapman, Shafter and Hagerstown. This includes Interstate 70 in Illinois near exit 52. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH