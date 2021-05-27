Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Douglas, Taney by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Christian; Douglas; Taney The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Douglas County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Taney County in southwestern Missouri * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 349 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Sparta to near Taneyville to Forsyth, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ava... Taneyville Garrison... Rome Squires... Chadwick Brownbranch... Bradleyville Elkhead... Goodhope Keltner... Dogwood HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov