Flood Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BOND AND WEST CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTIES At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Vandalia, Greenville, Mulberry Grove, Beaver Creek, Woburn, Pleasant Mound, Pittsburg, Shafter, Smithboro, Hagerstown and Dudleyville. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov