Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayette County, IL

Flood Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Fayette THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN BOND AND WEST CENTRAL FAYETTE COUNTIES At 349 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Vandalia, Greenville, Mulberry Grove, Beaver Creek, Woburn, Pleasant Mound, Pittsburg, Shafter, Smithboro, Hagerstown and Dudleyville. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, IL
City
Greenville, IL
City
Mulberry Grove, IL
City
Pittsburg, IL
City
Vandalia, IL
City
Smithboro, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Thunderstorms#Doppler Radar#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Fayette#Beaver Creek#Eastern Bond#Hagerstown#Target Area#Woburn#Pleasant Mound#Severity#Shafter#Deaths#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Bond County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bond, Fayette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bond; Fayette; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bond County in south central Illinois Northwestern Fayette County in south central Illinois Southern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1057 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Schram City to near Pocahontas, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Coffeen around 1105 PM CDT. Woburn around 1115 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mulberry Grove and Van Burensburg. This includes Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 45 and 52. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Bond County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bond, Fayette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 23:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bond; Fayette; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BOND...NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 1117 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Ramsey to Mulberry Grove, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Bond, northwestern Fayette and southeastern Montgomery Counties, including the following locations... Bayle City, Fillmore, Bingham, Chapman, Shafter and Hagerstown. This includes Interstate 70 in Illinois near exit 52. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH