Flood Advisory issued for Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bond; Fayette; Montgomery The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Bond County in south central Illinois Northwestern Fayette County in south central Illinois Southern Montgomery County in south central Illinois * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1057 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Schram City to near Pocahontas, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Coffeen around 1105 PM CDT. Woburn around 1115 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Mulberry Grove and Van Burensburg. This includes Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 45 and 52. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH