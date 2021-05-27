Severe Weather Statement issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated persistent light to moderate rain across portions Osage county. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across central and eastern Osage county since 3 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Hominy... Barnsdall Wynona... Avant Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Sunset Lake... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Nelagoney... Tallant Pershing... Wolco Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area through 2 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.