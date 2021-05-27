Cancel
Craig County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Dewey to near Ramona to 2 miles east of Walnut Creek State Park, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Bartlesville Sand Springs... Claremore Vinita... Nowata Owasso... Pryor Creek Skiatook... Catoosa Collinsville... Verdigris Dewey... Chelsea Inola... Sperry Oologah... Adair Ramona... Ochelata This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 237 and 284. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 20:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Eastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 330 AM CDT. * At 1141 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated persistent light to moderate rain across portions Osage county. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen across central and eastern Osage county since 3 PM. Some locations that will experience flooding include Bartlesville... Pawhuska Hominy... Barnsdall Wynona... Avant Okesa... Osage Hills State Park Sunset Lake... Bartlesville Municipal Airport Nelagoney... Tallant Pershing... Wolco Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area through 2 AM. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Osage County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 05:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:41:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage The National Weather Service in Tulsa OK has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Oklahoma Bird Creek at Avant affecting Osage County. The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bird Creek at Avant. * From early this morning to this afternoon. * At 5:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.0 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.0 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage late this morning. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, minor flooding of farmlands occurs along the floodplain of Bird Creek downtream from Avant.
Tulsa County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Portion of W3900 Road Closed for Bridge Repairs

West 3900 Road between North 4020 and North 4030 Road will be closed during the daytime hours for bridge repairs starting on Monday, May 17th. District Three Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said the repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete, weather permitting. He apologizes for any conveniences this may cause people in the southeastern corner of the County.
Nowata County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 12:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nowata; Rogers; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND SOUTHERN NOWATA COUNTIES UNTIL 130 PM CDT At 1240 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Dewey, moving southeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Bartlesville... Nowata Dewey... Copan Delaware... Talala Watova
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Craig, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Ottawa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CRAIG...NORTHERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHERN OTTAWA COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 144 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Vinita, moving east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Grove Fairland... Afton Bernice... Ketchum Wyandotte... Honey Creek State Park Bernice State Park... Cleora Narcissa... Dodge Cayuga... Twin Bridges State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 282 and 305.
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Craig, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 01:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:44:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Craig; Rogers THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN ROGERS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
Osage County, OKbartlesvilleradio.com

Miller EMS Preparing for Tulsa Ironman

Jeremy McLemore with Miller EMS gave his monthly report at Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting and said he is beginning to see business pick back up after dropping during what many considered the peak of the coronavirus pandemic. McLemore said for the month of April, they had 27...