Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Washington The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Rogers County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma Washington County in northeastern Oklahoma Southern Nowata County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma Northeastern Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southeast of Dewey to near Ramona to 2 miles east of Walnut Creek State Park, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Bartlesville Sand Springs... Claremore Vinita... Nowata Owasso... Pryor Creek Skiatook... Catoosa Collinsville... Verdigris Dewey... Chelsea Inola... Sperry Oologah... Adair Ramona... Ochelata This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 237 and 284. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH