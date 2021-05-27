Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Super Arcade Soccer 2021 Review

By Dave Ozzy
thexboxhub.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a place in our heart for the B-list football game. When FIFA and PES strive for accuracy and a corporate sheen, sometimes you want the opposite: a game that plays fast and loose with the rules of football. You’ve probably got your own list, but we’ve loved the triangle heads of Olympic Soccer, the viciousness of RedCard and the ball-juggling of FIFA Street. That’s before we get to the sublime Super Kick Off and Sensible Soccer.

www.thexboxhub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Soccer#Sensible Soccer#Fifa Street#Soccer Balls#Pes#World Football#League Football#Football Team#Cex#No Ultimate Team#Bridgest#Spanish#Italian#German#French#The Premier League#Spain League#Ofc#Wimbledon#Super Mario Strikers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
SoccerSanta Monica Daily Press

Soccer season

Team: The Samohi Boys’ Varsity soccer team has progressed to the semi-finals of CIF Playoffs this weekend. Results will be available next week.
MLBNintendo Life

Mini Review: Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 - 16-Bit Sports With Super Powers

With five new additions to Nintendo Switch Online's catalogue of NES and SNES games arriving today, we decided to review these new/old releases to help you decide which to play first. Enjoy!. With a name like Super Baseball Simulator 1.000, you might expect a hardcore sports game. But nope! It's...
UEFAwhbl.com

Soccer-Real, Barca and Juve stand firm on Super League

(Reuters) – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus released a joint statement on Wednesday saying they would not bow down to pressure from European soccer governing body UEFA to put an end to their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League. The clubs are the only three of the original 12...
Video GamesGematsu

Lost Judgment adds Sonic the Fighters to in-game arcades

Sonic the Fighters will be playable at Sega Arcade locations in the upcoming Judgment sequel Lost Judgment, publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced. The fighting classic first launched for arcades in May 1996 in Japan, followed by July 1996 in North America and August 1996 in Europe.
Soccerkfgo.com

Soccer-Al Ahly claim African Super Cup with 2-0 victory

DOHA (Reuters) – Egyptian giants Al Ahly extended their dominance of the African game with another trophy success as they beat Renaissance Berkane of Morocco 2-0 to win the African Super Cup on Friday. It was a record-extending seventh Super Cup success for Ahly, whose nine titles in the African...
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

Does Super Netball need a match review panel?

In theory, netball has always been known as a non-contact sport. But anybody that has played or watched the game will tell you that it is a lot more physical than that notion suggests. As netball has grown with more commercial interest and investment, especially in the Super Netball era,...
Soccermajornelson.com

Super Soccer Blast: America vs Europe Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Super Soccer Blast America vs Europe is an arcade-style football game that tackles football in a light-hearted and accessible way. As a breakaway from the seriousness of simulation and realism, it brings a very arcade style to the field with retro throwbacks. Prepare for the kick-off with a fast-paced football game, bringing a refreshing look to the football genre with accessible controls and skilled-based gameplay like over-the-top classic soccer games. ⚽ BUILD YOUR DREAM ELEVEN Create your own characters from head to toe or edit the players and teams by default and build your dream team to win tournaments in the World Tour mode like the Copacup or Euronations. ⚽ 4 PLAYER VERSUS Play out of your skin and decide who's the football legend amongst your friends with offline multiplayer versus up to 4 players! ⚽ FAST-PACED GAMEPLAY Accessible controls for all kinds of players, no matter how they play, enabling more fluid and improved shots, dashes and tackles. Tiki-taka. ⚽ BACK OF THE NET! Celebrate each goal with your team and feel the tension during penalty shootouts. ⚽ REFRESHING AESTHETICS, CLASSIC VIBES Discover new teams, players and stadiums with its brand new cartoonish aesthetics and don't miss a thing in the field with new camera angles. Does anyone look familiar?
FIFA90min.com

90min's Our 21: Real Sociedad and Sweden's Alexander Isak

If you're anything like us you'll have been spending your weekends working in a rubbish job for a bit of pocket money while making cameo appearances at college through the week. Alexander Isak was signing for Borussia Dortmund and had already scored his first international goal...at 17!. Now 21, Isak...
Premier League90min.com

Phil Foden named 2020/21 Premier League young player of the season

Manchester City starlet Phil Foden has been named as the Premier League's Young Player of the season for the 2020/21 campaign, having enjoyed a breakout year for club and country. The 21-year-old has grown to become one of the most important figures in Pep Guardiola's midfield, and his contributions proved...
Kane County, ILPosted by
The Voice

College soccer

Carousel SportsCollege soccerSportsWaubonsee Community College. Women’s college soccer: Waubonsee Community College wind championship. Waubonsee Community College's women's soccer team poses for a photo Sunday after winning the Region IV Tournament championship with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over College of Lake County at the Chiefs' Sugar Grove campus. This content is...
UEFAliverpool.com

Liverpool and the Premier League have forced Barcelona into radical strategy change

For the first time, it has been a summer where the two biggest players on the planet are out of reach for the two biggest clubs on the planet. Even before the money flowed into football at such an astonishing rate, Real Madrid and Barcelona had been destination clubs, the kind of teams where it was suggested that pulling on the jersey would be able to trump all other achievements in a player's career.
UEFAfantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Best EURO 2020 Fantasy players from England

England come to EURO 2020 led by the most sought-after Fantasy asset in goal-machine Harry Kane (€11.5m) but his popularity should not detract from unprecedented levels of depth elsewhere in the squad. At the start of the century, England’s biggest concern was finding a way to get some of the...
Premier Leaguebesoccer.com

VIDEO: Best of Jordi Cruyff at Barcelona

Son of former Dutch football icon Johan Cruyff, Jordi spent two years in and around the Barcelona first team squad between 1994 to 1996 before moving to the Premier League. Jordi Cruyff is set to return to Barca to form part of the football area of the club. That has been possible thanks to Chinese side Shenzhen letting him quit as their coach.
Premier Leagueeppingforestguardian.co.uk

Manchester City scoop hat-trick of Premier League awards

Manchester City have secured a hat-trick of Premier League awards for 2020-21 with Ruben Dias, Phil Foden and Pep Guardiola voted the player, young player and manager of the season respectively. Defender Dias and midfielder Foden played crucial roles in City’s title-winning campaign, as well as helping Guardiola’s men claim...