Super Arcade Soccer 2021 Review

Super Soccer Blast America vs Europe is an arcade-style football game that tackles football in a light-hearted and accessible way. As a breakaway from the seriousness of simulation and realism, it brings a very arcade style to the field with retro throwbacks. Prepare for the kick-off with a fast-paced football game, bringing a refreshing look to the football genre with accessible controls and skilled-based gameplay like over-the-top classic soccer games. ⚽ BUILD YOUR DREAM ELEVEN Create your own characters from head to toe or edit the players and teams by default and build your dream team to win tournaments in the World Tour mode like the Copacup or Euronations. ⚽ 4 PLAYER VERSUS Play out of your skin and decide who's the football legend amongst your friends with offline multiplayer versus up to 4 players! ⚽ FAST-PACED GAMEPLAY Accessible controls for all kinds of players, no matter how they play, enabling more fluid and improved shots, dashes and tackles. Tiki-taka. ⚽ BACK OF THE NET! Celebrate each goal with your team and feel the tension during penalty shootouts. ⚽ REFRESHING AESTHETICS, CLASSIC VIBES Discover new teams, players and stadiums with its brand new cartoonish aesthetics and don't miss a thing in the field with new camera angles. Does anyone look familiar?