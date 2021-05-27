Cancel
Rift Racoon Review

By Dave Ozzy
thexboxhub.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRift Racoon is a game built on a single, repeated mechanic, and your enjoyment will depend on whether it gives you pain or pleasure. The fact it took us a week to generate the enthusiasm to finish Rift Racoon when it is, front-to-back, no more than a couple of hours of gameplay, should tell you where we land on the issue.

www.thexboxhub.com
