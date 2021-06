The COVID-19 death toll across Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie counties reached 200 Tuesday, as Chenango County reported two more fatalities. "Sadly, we have confirmed two additional Chenango County resident deaths attributed to COVID-19," a Tuesday morning media release from Chenango County Public Health said. "Our condolences go out to the families of those who have passed. We cannot urge everyone enough to remain diligent. Everyone must continue to use prevention practices like masks, distancing, and hygiene. Those who have been vaccine hesitant, now it the time."