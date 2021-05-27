Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden urges 'generational' investment in US economy

By Nicholas Kamm with Sebastian Smith in Washington, Nicholas Kamm, Nicholas Kamm
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qBysn_0aDqgrU100
US President Joe Biden calls for 'generational' economic change in Cleveland, Ohio /AFP

President Joe Biden on Thursday urged "generational" investment in US infrastructure to keep the economic superpower ahead of China while ensuring that less wealthy Americans are not left behind.

Speaking at a community college in Cleveland, Ohio, Biden said his $1.7 trillion American Jobs Plan is an opportunity to capitalize on the rapid US recovery from the Covid-19 shutdown.

"We're at an inflection point," he said. "We have a chance to seize the economic momentum... and this time we're going to deal everyone in, everyone who's been left out."

Pressuring his Republican opponents in Congress, Biden said the infrastructure bill and another proposal for spending $1.8 trillion on education and social services were "generational investments" akin to state-funded electrification in the 1930s and building of highway networks in the 1950s.

Without that level of government intervention at home, US power abroad will suffer as Chinese and EU infrastructure and research efforts surge ahead, he warned.

"We must be number one in the world to lead the world in the 21st century. It's a simple proposition and the starting gun has already gone off," Biden said, citing China's electric vehicle industry.

But Biden faces a hard slog to get Republican support in Congress, where the Democrats' majority is too slim to pass most legislation.

The White House has already dropped its infrastructure price tag from $2.3 trillion, but even the $1.7 trillion figure is a long way off the counter-proposal offered Thursday by Republicans at just under a trillion.

Still, the back and forth shows the deal is not dead and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the Republican proposal "encouraging."

- Working class pitch -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ePLi_0aDqgrU100
US President Joe Biden stopped off for ice cream while in Cleveland, Ohio /AFP

Biden also framed his policies as aimed at less well-off Americans.

In rhetoric occasionally reminiscent of his populist predecessor Donald Trump, Biden called on Congress to put blue collar workers and the middle class ahead of big corporate executives.

"Wall Street did not build this country. The middle class built this country and unions built the middle class," Biden said. "We have to bring everybody along."

To fund his spending, Biden has proposed canceling a Trump corporate tax cut and closing loopholes used by the richest one percent in the country to avoid many taxes. Republicans are adamantly opposed.

Biden clearly sees the debate as an opening on the domestic political battlefield, where he has positioned himself as champion of ordinary workers.

While underlining that he is a "capitalist," Biden said the economy has become skewed to the very rich.

"Along the way, we started seeing the stock market and corporate profits and executive pay as the sole measure of our economic success. Let me tell you something: my sole measure of economic success is how working families are doing, whether they have jobs," he said.

"I'm not looking to punish anyone... I just think that after decades of workers getting a raw deal, it's time they be given a fair shake."

On Friday, the White House will roll out a proposed federal budget that according to US media reports will total some $6 trillion.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified Thursday that this would send US national debt surging but still within manageable levels.

AFP

AFP

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#European Union#Political Economy#World Economy#Government Investment#Chinese Economy#Americans#Us#Eu#Democrats#The White House#Republicans#Treasury#American Jobs Plan#Generational Investments#President Joe Biden#Economic Success#Republican Support#Government Intervention#Corporate Profits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

China urges U.S. to withdraw investment ban

China said on Friday that it strongly condemned U.S. President Joe Biden's signing of an order to ban investment in dozens of Chinese defense and tech firms. China urged the United States to respect market law and principle and withdraw the investment ban list, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing.
Congress & Courtstribuneledgernews.com

Cole critical of Biden budget proposal, Hern and Republicans counter

Jun. 4—After the current administration released its $6 trillion FY2022 budget proposal last week, Congressman Tom Cole criticized the proposal, calling it "misguided" and "unnecessary." Last week President Joe Biden introduced his proposed budget, which taps out at $6 trillion. The budget includes safety net programs for the poor and...
Presidential Electiontribuneledgernews.com

Biden floats 15% minimum corporate tax in talks with GOP

President Joe Biden has pitched to Republicans the idea of a 15% minimum tax on U.S. corporations, along with strengthened IRS enforcement efforts, as a way to fund a bipartisan infrastructure package, according to a person familiar with the discussions. The proposal sets aside the Biden administration’s proposal to raise...
Foreign Policynewpaper24.com

US-China tech struggle: congressional suppose tank urges Biden to staff up with Japan, EU to counter Beijing’s semiconductor push – NEWPAPER24

US-China tech struggle: congressional suppose tank urges Biden to staff up with Japan, EU to counter Beijing’s semiconductor push. A brand new US congressional report warns that Beijing’s efforts to spice up home semiconductor capabilities might upend American dominance in expertise, and calls on lawmakers to push the administration of President Joe Biden to hitch forces with Japan and the EU to counter Chinese language measures. “China’s state-led semiconductor insurance policies, if profitable, might result in the lack of US technological management and considerably shift world semiconductor manufacturing and associated design and analysis…
U.S. PoliticsFlight Global.com

Biden curtails US investment in AVIC, other aerospace players

US president Joe Biden has issued an executive order that bars US securities investment in 57 Chinese companies with defence ties, with airframer AVIC featuring prominently on the list. The objective is to “ensure that US investments are not supporting Chinese companies that undermine the security or values of the...
U.S. Politicsarcamax.com

Biden's infrastructure plan endangered by dire US shortages

The biggest threat to President Joe Biden’s vision of energizing the U.S. economy with the largest infrastructure program in decades may not be its challenging path through Congress, but a dire shortage of everything from workers to cement mills. While weeks or months of negotiations will be needed to enact...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

‘It isn’t luck’: Biden hails jobs numbers claiming no major economy is growing as fast as US

President Joe Biden has hailed the May jobs report as proof that the United States is recovering from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while claiming that no other country is growing as fast. “No other major economy in the world is growing as fast as ours,” Mr Biden said on Friday after the release of the jobs report. “No other major economy is gaining jobs as quickly as ours.”He added: “None of this success is an accident. It isn’t luck.” The latest jobs report showed that the US labour market picked up 559,000 jobs in May following a...
Rehoboth Beach, DEPosted by
CBS News

Biden touts improving jobs numbers as Americans get vaccinated

President Joe Biden responded Friday to the May jobs report, which showed that 559,000 jobs were added to the economy in May. "We have now created over 2 million jobs in total since I took office," he said in Rehoboth Beach, noting this was "triple the rate of my predecessor." During his brief remarks, he credited mask-wearing and vaccination, as well as the COVID economic relief measure passed earlier this year with the improving economic outlook.
Presidential ElectionIndiana Gazette

The radical modesty of Biden’s budget

Many reports about the Biden administration’s budget proposal, released Friday, convey the sense that it’s huge. President Joe Biden, scream some of the headlines, wants to spend six trillion dollars next year. (Sorry, can’t help doing my best Dr. Evil imitation.) It takes some digging to learn that the baseline — the amount the administration estimates we’d spend next fiscal year without new policies — is $5.7 trillion.
Presidential ElectionKenosha News.com

COMMENTARY: Biden's backwards agenda: Higher prices, higher taxes

After more than a year of job-killing lockdowns and social unrest, America is finally starting to turn the corner in the fight against COVID-19. Here in Wisconsin, that means that hardworking small business owners and families from Sheboygan to St. Croix Falls are poised to return to prosperity following unprecedented disruptions to American life. However, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Democrats have other plans.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Biden Offers GOP a 15% Corporate Tax Minimum for Their Buy-In to His Infrastructure Deal: WaPo

President Joe Biden on Wednesday suggested a new minimum corporate tax rate of 15 percent in an attempt to get Republicans on board with his proposed $1 trillion infrastructure plan, The Washington Post reported, citing a source familiar with the details of his Wednesday meeting with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the GOP’s chief infrastructure negotiator. Biden’s offer comes after Republicans shot down an earlier proposal to boost the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent. However, the Post’s source said Biden still believes in raising rates on corporations and wealthy individuals; the White House would like to see increased enforcement on those who have thus far relied on loopholes to reduce their tax burdens to, at times, almost nothing, according to the Post. Of the negotiations, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tweeted, “If Republicans don’t want to cooperate and help us seriously address the many crises we’re facing today, then, yes, we have to move forward without them to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure and create millions of good-paying, union jobs.”