Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (TAQA) have signed an agreement to construct the utilities facility for TA’ZIZ, the new world-scale chemicals production hub and globally competitive industrial ecosystem currently under development at Ruwais, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This agreement brings together two of Abu Dhabi’s industrial champions, using the expertise and skills of both TAQA and ADNOC to enhance the attractiveness of TA’ZIZ projects and strengthen the value proposition for investors.