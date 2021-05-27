Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

DNA to Reunify Separated Migrant Families

luriechildrens.org
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProposed framework would function outside of government control and use a DNA database to find matches for family reunification. An interdisciplinary group of physicians, human rights scholars, immigration attorneys and genetics experts propose a DNA-led framework for reunifying hundreds of families who were separated at the U.S. border. In their article published in the journal Science, the authors advocate for a DNA database system to identify genetic matches and stress that it must operate outside of government control to protect the identities of migrant families. They also caution that given the trauma experienced by these children and their families, trauma-informed approaches will be essential throughout this work.

www.luriechildrens.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Testing#Dna Database#Family Medicine#Rapid Dna#Science#Justice Laboratory#The Biden Administration#Lurie Children#U S News World Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Society
Related
Houston, TXKSLTV

Church Opens Facility To Help Migrant Families

HOUSTON, Texas — As thousands of immigrants make their way to the U.S.-Mexico border each day, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has offered a temporary shelter for families who have been granted entry into the country. “The primary purpose of this is to take care of the...
Societygameknot.com

How chess changed the lives of two migrant families

Like many migrant families, starting a new life in the US was not easy for the Adewumis. After fleeing persecution by Boko Haram in their native Nigeria, the family of four made their way to New York. They spent the first few months living in a homeless shelter, relying on food and financial aid from the government.
POTUSNPR

How Families, Separated At The Border By Trump Policies, Are Coping

Some of the migrant families who were separated at the U.S. border during the Trump administration are back together. A Salvadoran father and son share their experience. Families who came from Central and South America to the United States knew before their journey they'd be leaving behind other relatives and loved ones. What they didn't know is if they made it all the way to the U.S.-Mexico border, they would be separated again. Roughly 5,500 families were split apart by the Trump administration. Most were separated under the zero-tolerance policy, which was meant to curb legal and illegal immigration to this country.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

After 16 months, US Covid border closures keep families separated

Julien Rocher has been able to see his son Zadig, who lives in the United States, only once in 15 months since Washington shut the country's borders over the Covid-19 pandemic. Rocher, a producer of commercial videos who lives in France, used to see Zadig, 11, who lives in Los Angeles with his mother, each year.
Long Beach, CADaily Breeze

Number of kids united with family or sponsors from Long Beach migrant shelter grows to 800

Migrant children being housed in the temporary shelter at the Long Beach Convention Center continue to be united with family members and sponsors. This week, nearly 100 children left the site for more stable housing elsewhere in the country. Since the shelter opened in late April, 800 minors have moved through the facility and been unified with family members or sponsors, city data showed Friday morning, June 18.
Family Relationships850wftl.com

Full Rigor: Family Tree DNA, Guilt by Association

There are pros and cons to submitting your DNA to a family tree website. On the positive side, you can find out where you came from and if you are related to anyone of importance. On the negative side, if one person in your family submits DNA to a genealogical website, your whole family’s DNA is subject to a criminal prosecution dragnet, according to a constitutional lawyer.
Pomona, CARiverside Press Enterprise

Migrant children at Pomona shelter reunited with family, sponsors tops 700

The number of migrant children moving from an emergency shelter at Fairplex into homes with relatives or sponsors saw an uptick in the past two weeks, officials said, and more children are arriving at the center from other detainment facilities. A total of 715 children who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border...
AnimalsPosted by
TheStreet

DNA Results Reveal Orphaned Elephant's Family Herd

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts are one step closer to confirming the family herd of an orphaned elephant in West Africa after DNA analysis provided crucial information showing family members could be close by. The elephant, named Nania, was rescued by local community members when she was just...
U.S. PoliticsLaw.com

Keker Sues Government Over Separation of Migrant Children at the Border

Keker, Van Nest & Peters and Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court against the United States government over intentional infliction of emotional destress and other tort claims. The suit, filed on behalf of three families seeking asylum in the U.S., contend that the U.S. intentionally traumatized them by separating the parents from their children and using the separation to coerce the plaintiffs into abandoning their claims for asylum and accepting deportation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:21-cv-04457, P.G. et al. v. United States of America.
New York City, NYPosted by
Newsweek

Biden Administration Says It Has Identified 'Nearly All' Migrant Children Separated From Parents Under Trump

The Biden administration announced as of Tuesday that it has identified 3,913 migrant children who were separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's "zero-tolerance" policy, the Associated Press reported. The Family Reunification Task Force said it identified "nearly all" children who were separated under...
Relationship Advicemmediations.com

Legal Separation

Why would you get a legal separation instead of a divorce?. People choose legal separation instead of divorce because of religious beliefs, financial protection, the need for one spouse to keep the health insurance benefits that would be lost with a divorce (much less common now with the new healthcare restrictions that have been implemented), or a simple aversion to divorcing despite the desire to live separate from one another. A legal separation also allows you and your spouse to continue filing taxes jointly, which can lead to some additional tax benefits.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...