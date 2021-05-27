DNA to Reunify Separated Migrant Families
Proposed framework would function outside of government control and use a DNA database to find matches for family reunification. An interdisciplinary group of physicians, human rights scholars, immigration attorneys and genetics experts propose a DNA-led framework for reunifying hundreds of families who were separated at the U.S. border. In their article published in the journal Science, the authors advocate for a DNA database system to identify genetic matches and stress that it must operate outside of government control to protect the identities of migrant families. They also caution that given the trauma experienced by these children and their families, trauma-informed approaches will be essential throughout this work.www.luriechildrens.org