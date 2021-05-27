DNA to Reunify Separated Migrant Families

Some of the migrant families who were separated at the U.S. border during the Trump administration are back together. A Salvadoran father and son share their experience. Families who came from Central and South America to the United States knew before their journey they'd be leaving behind other relatives and loved ones. What they didn't know is if they made it all the way to the U.S.-Mexico border, they would be separated again. Roughly 5,500 families were split apart by the Trump administration. Most were separated under the zero-tolerance policy, which was meant to curb legal and illegal immigration to this country.