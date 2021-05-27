Alan Dionne Appointed Salem Fire Chief
Mayor Kim Driscoll has appointed Acting Salem Fire Department Chief Alan Dionne to serve as the department’s next full Chief. Chief Dionne joined the Salem Fire Department in 1993 as a firefighter with Engines 1 and 4. He was promoted to Lieutenant in 2000 for Engine 1 and Ladder 2 and then Captain on Ladder 2 in 2004. He has served as Deputy Chief since 2016, before being elevated to the rank of Acting Chief earlier in 2021 on the retirement of Chief Gerry Giunta. Chief Dionne graduated from the Massachusetts Fire Academy in 1993 and has been a licensed EMT for the last 25 years. In addition to fire services, Chief Dionne has extensive training and background in emergency management, hazardous materials operations, and labor management.www.salem.com