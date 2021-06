With about 2.3 million Arizonans fully vaccinated, approximately 35 percent of the population, there has been a slowdown of vaccinations being administered. It was anticipated that Arizona would need about 60-70 percent of the people fully vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity. For the first time since the end of February 2021, Arizona recorded 1,000 new cases in 24 hours on April 30. The daily average of new cases for April was 21,379 every 24 hours and there were 361 new deaths for the month. There appears to be some light at the end of the tunnel to return completely back to normal, but this virus is not completely over. The CDC still recommends the wearing of masks indoors and social distancing.