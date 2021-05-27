Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice Review – Laffer Limp-ics

The Wonder Boy franchise has been getting some much-appreciated love after over twenty years without any new releases. First, there was the remake of Wonder Boy 3: The Dragon’s Trap which was then followed by the spiritual successor to the franchise – Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom. Now, we have in our hands a remake to the 1994 release and final game of the original Wonder Boy line – Wonder Boy: Monster World IV, which is now titled “Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World.” While my favorite remains Wonder Boy 3, many other fans of the series have heralded this game as being the best that the franchise has had to offer. But how does it measure up to modern-day platformer standards, and does the remake do justice for the original release?