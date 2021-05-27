Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Dry Twice Review – Laffer Limp-ics
Oh, Larry, it’s been so long. After… wait, it’s only been eight months? Yes, time does seem to drag on during these extended lockdowns, but throughout it, two Leisure Suit Larry games have been unleashed into the Xbox ecosystem. The first of them, Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don’t Dry, was a surprisingly decent return to form with some laugh-out-loud moments and surprisingly sharp metacommentary. It was really only let down by a high asking price and an even higher quantity of technical problems. However, while this sequel has informed us that wet dreams dry twice, is it possible that lightning strikes twice? Will I be able to top my previous record for most double-entendres in a single review? Let’s find out.www.thexboxhub.com