Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Ray McGuire district walk with City Council Candidate William Rivera

By Editorials
The Bronx Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMayoral CandidateRay McGuire Visits with 18th City Council District Candidate William Rivera. What can you say to a candidate who has an empty movie theater front as his campaign headquarters? 18th City Council District candidate William Rivera and Mayoral candidate Ray McGuire are dwarfted by the marquee sign for candidate Rivera. William Rivera is the District manager of Bronx Community Board 8 in the Soundview/Parkchester area of the Bronx. He is also the former Chair of Community Board 9.

thebronxchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Movie Theater#Marquee#Deli#Race#City Council Candidate#Bronx Community Board#Soundview#Chair Of Community Board#18th Council District#Candidate Rivera#Mayor#Community#Headquarters#Campaign#Parkchester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bronx, NYriverdalepress.com

Mino Lora shows up for us

North Bronx Racial Justice and Bronx Climate Justice North wholeheartedly endorse Mino Lora for city council in District 11. As leaders in the northwest Bronx, we’re delighted to have a city council candidate we can wholeheartedly support. And we’re far from alone: State Sens. Alessandra Biaggi and Gustavo Rivera, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, council members Jimmy Van Bramer and Brad Lander, as well as former gubernatorial candidate Zephyr Teachout all enthusiastically support Mino.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1325 Jerome Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Jerome Avenue Residences, a 21-story mixed-use building at 1325 Jerome Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx. The development is designed by GF55 Partners and developed by The Doe Fund and was completed in collaboration by the GF55 design studio.. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 101 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $25,200 to $88,800.