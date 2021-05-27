Ray McGuire district walk with City Council Candidate William Rivera
Mayoral CandidateRay McGuire Visits with 18th City Council District Candidate William Rivera. What can you say to a candidate who has an empty movie theater front as his campaign headquarters? 18th City Council District candidate William Rivera and Mayoral candidate Ray McGuire are dwarfted by the marquee sign for candidate Rivera. William Rivera is the District manager of Bronx Community Board 8 in the Soundview/Parkchester area of the Bronx. He is also the former Chair of Community Board 9.thebronxchronicle.com