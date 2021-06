The Latah Recovery Center in Moscow is offering some support groups via Zoom so people battling alcohol, drug and mental health problems can maintain critical connection with others while isolated safely at home. Center officials said the Zoom meetings will continue even after the COVID-19 pandemic is over so rural residents, former attendees who move away from the Palouse and those who simply prefer the online video format can continue to stay connected. ... Idaho shut down its Clearwater River spring chinook season in what has become a nearly annual exercise in frustration. It is the second time in as many years and the third time in four years that springer fishing has been scuttled before it really began. Idaho Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever signed an emergency closure order on the two-day-a-week season because of poor numbers of fish returning from the ocean.