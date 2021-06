Baked halibut checks all the boxes you want checked as a cook. It's highly nutritious, it tastes great, and it's surprisingly easy to prepare. Chef, recipe developer, and registered dietician Kristen Carli says: "This one is super easy — just be sure not to overcook it, or the fish will be dry." And considering it cooks up in just about 12 minutes, it won't be too hard for you to keep tabs on things while your fish is baking.