Major Cabrera for Bronx Borough President Endorsement
NYC Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. Endorses Fernando Cabrera in Bronx Borough President Race. Fernando Cabrera is the clear choice for Bronx borough President, because he is a Bronx born leader with a record of delivering for Bronx families. He understands the problems Bronx families are now facing, and with his background as a City Councilman, a pastor, former schools counselor, and community advocate. Fernando Cabrera is the Borough President who will put us on the right path as we recover from COVID-19 and years of neglect from the government.thebronxchronicle.com