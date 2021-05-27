newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bronx, NY

Major Cabrera for Bronx Borough President Endorsement

By Editorials
The Bronx Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYC Council Member Rafael Salamanca Jr. Endorses Fernando Cabrera in Bronx Borough President Race. Fernando Cabrera is the clear choice for Bronx borough President, because he is a Bronx born leader with a record of delivering for Bronx families. He understands the problems Bronx families are now facing, and with his background as a City Councilman, a pastor, former schools counselor, and community advocate. Fernando Cabrera is the Borough President who will put us on the right path as we recover from COVID-19 and years of neglect from the government.

thebronxchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Elections
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Salamanca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bronx#Nyc Council#The Bronx#Nyc Council#Bronx Borough President#Bronx Families#Councilman Cabrera#Endorses Fernando Cabrera#Councilman Salamanca#Community Advocate#Tenants#Affordability#Race#Schools#Fight#Working Families#Neglect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Bronx, NYriverdalepress.com

Mino Lora shows up for us

North Bronx Racial Justice and Bronx Climate Justice North wholeheartedly endorse Mino Lora for city council in District 11. As leaders in the northwest Bronx, we’re delighted to have a city council candidate we can wholeheartedly support. And we’re far from alone: State Sens. Alessandra Biaggi and Gustavo Rivera, Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, council members Jimmy Van Bramer and Brad Lander, as well as former gubernatorial candidate Zephyr Teachout all enthusiastically support Mino.
Bronx, NYNY1

New Yorker of the Week: Alan Goldsher

Alan Goldsher is helping to jumpstart businesses around the city using his iPhone. "The businesses need the community's support in the worst way,” he said. Goldsher comes from the world of sales and TV production. The Bronx resident put together award-winning nonprofit and community spotlights with his own company before the pandemic. But he didn't learn to work his own camera, or in this case, his iPhone, until about 14 months ago.
Syracuse, NYnewyorkupstate.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Brooklyn, NYthecity.nyc

Plans to Speed Up Buses Slowed as the City Gets Set to Reopen

The MTA’s signature plan to revamp bus routes has been stuck in the slow lane for over a year because of the pandemic — delaying long-planned efforts to speed up rides as the city begins reopening. Agency officials say the citywide bus network redesign — which launched on Staten Island...
New York City, NYTribTown.com

New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK — Vaccinated New Yorkers can let go of pandemic restrictions like wearing masks or social distancing and “get back to life,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday as he announced a spate of moves heralding the state’s reopening. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe,” Cuomo said, speaking from...
Bronx, NYNew York YIMBY |

1325 Jerome Avenue

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1325 Jerome Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx. The affordable housing lottery has launched for Jerome Avenue Residences, a 21-story mixed-use building at 1325 Jerome Avenue in Mount Eden, The Bronx. The development is designed by GF55 Partners and developed by The Doe Fund. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 101 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $25,200 to $88,800.