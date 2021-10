Saturday, Oct. 2 was not just a sunny day; it was an eventful day at the Coshocton County Fair. Current residents and Coshocton natives gathered together to enjoy the sights, rides, shows and more. One event of the day was the open horse shows. There were 35 classes, including the stick pony, egg and spoon, costume, barrel racing and pole racing shows, to name a few. The judge for the day, Jim Skidmore came in from Plain City, and Ben Hasting from Red Haw, was the ring master. D Woodward Wells functioned as the announcer for the day.

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO