A Short History of Puck

By Stephanie Williams
marvel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have to try your luck, then always bet on Puck. The smallest member of the legendary Canadian Super Hero team, Alpha Flight, is also the most formidable and the most reliable. Puck is a good friend, he's confident, and he's often a voice of reason. Puck promised himself he would live an interesting life and definitely outsold when it came to keeping that promise. He’s fought bulls and fascists—but only let the bulls live, because Puck knows what it means to be on the right side of history. He’s fought demons in Hell and stolen their thrones. He’s offered redemption to those who feel unworthy. And now he's a member of Gamma Flight.

