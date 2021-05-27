Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Can We Please Stop With the Ted Bundy Movies?

By Bonnie Stiernberg
wiltonbulletin.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, it was announced that yet another former teen heartthrob has leapt at the opportunity to play against type by portraying notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. This time it’s Chad Michael Murray, who will reportedly play Bundy in the forthcoming American Boogeyman, which “follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase ‘serial killer.'”

www.wiltonbulletin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Bundy
Person
Chad Michael Murray
Person
Zac Efron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creepy Movies#Films#Hollywood#Upcoming Movies#Fbi#Twitter#Voltage Pictures#Insidehook#Ted Bundy Movie#Glamorizing Bundy#Serial Killer#Heinous Murders#Mermaid Comics#Teen#American Boogeyman#Wicked#Evil#Casting#Trick Women
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wood's Ted Bundy movie gets release date

Upcoming Ted Bundy movie No Man of God, which is set to star Lord of the Rings' Elijah Wood, has landed a release date for this summer. The new film is the latest in a string of projects focused on the serial killer after the likes of Zac Efron's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.
Moviesramascreen.com

RLJE Films Acquires NO MAN OF GOD Ahead of Tribeca

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired the North American rights to the dramatic thriller, NO MAN OF GOD. Based on real transcripts and conversations between serial killer Ted Bundy and FBI Agent Bill Hagmaier, RLJE Films nabs NO MAN OF GOD ahead of its world premiere at this year’s TriBeCa Film Festival. The film will be released in theaters in August 2021.
Moviesdailydead.com

RLJE Films Acquires North American Rights to Amber Sealey’s NO MAN OF GOD

Before it world premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival, Amber Sealey's No Man of God (which focuses on the real-life discussions shared by Ted Bundy and FBI Agent Bill Hagmaier) has been picked up for North American distribution by RLJE Films, with a theatrical release planned for August. Press Release:...
MoviesComing Soon!

RLJE Acquires Rights to Ted Bundy Thriller No Man of God

AMC Networks’ RLJE Films has acquired the North American rights to the dramatic thriller No Man of God ahead of its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. The movie is directed by Amber Sealey (No Light and No Land Anywhere) and written by Kit Lesser. The film, which is...
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Enough is enough, do we really need more Ted Bundy content?

With more casting announcements made for yet another Ted Bundy film, a conversation has started about Hollywood’s obsession with the infamous serial killer, and others like him (Jeffrey Dahmer springs to mind). Now that people are becoming more aware of how invasive and exploitative true crime can be, you’d think...
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Why Chad Michael Murray Is the Perfect Person to Play Wickedly Charming Ted Bundy

Watch: Chad Michael Murray's PSA for High School Heartthrobs. Chad Michael Murray may be a dream man, but now he's taking on the stuff of nightmares. After shedding his One Tree Hill heartthrob persona to play a cult leader in Riverdale, Murray is set to portray real-life serial killer Ted Bundy in Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman. Per Screen Daily, the film "follows the elusive and charming killer and the manhunt that brought him to justice involving the detective and the FBI rookie who coined the phrase 'serial killer.'"
New York City, NYPosted by
Oxygen

Into Shows About Murder, Underworlds, And More? 10 True Crime Shows On Peacock You'll Love

Birds of a feather flock together -- which is why Peacock has become a prime destination for fans of true crime. Among the many viewing options on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service is a rich array of series and specials devoted to murder, mystery, shady underworlds, and real-life characters who’ll haunt your dreams. These slices of life are so unsettling you can’t believe they actually happened. But they did.
MoviesMovieMaker

Kevin Spacey Gets a Job; Eternals Trailer; Meet The Donut King

Kevin Spacey lands a film role that will make people mad; the Eternals trailer is here, and offers fodder for us nerds; we highly recommend watching The Donut King tonight, for free. But First: If you’re making a movie and want to double your budget, we’ve extended the deadline for...
Violent Crimespsychologytoday.com

Did Ted Bundy Dig His Own Grave?

In a post-conviction appeal, Ted Bundy hoped to undermine his own insistence on his competence to proceed to trial. The psychiatric arguments about Bundy's mental state showed dramatically different assessments. Experts agreed that Bundy displayed poor judgment but not on his request for a do-over. In 1979, two Florida juries...
Moviespurewow.com

This Arnold Schwarzenegger Flick Is the #3 Movie on Netflix (& It Has a Murder Mystery Twist)

This throwback Arnold Schwarzenegger movie is a total must-watch. (And no, we’re not talking about The Terminator.) Introducing Sabotage, which originally hit theaters back in 2014. Now that it’s available to watch on Netflix, it’s already claimed the number three spot on the streaming service’s list of most-watched films. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of the Dead and The Woman in the Window.)
MoviesCosmopolitan

Uh, Can Someone Please Explain the Ending of the New 'Cruella' Movie?

[If you couldn't figure this out based on the headline of this story, there are spoilers head for the new Cruella movie. Proceed with caution!]. Disney's new live action Cruella hits theaters this weekend, and there are two main reasons to see it, and both of them are named Emma (Thompson and Stone, respectively, play the film's leads). The movie serves as an origin story for the Cruella de Vil character, explaining to audiences how she got to be the dog-killing woman she is in the 101 Dalmatians movies. But the movie left me with more questions than answers. As I watched the final moments, I thought, "Wait, where does this story even go from here?" So I did some extensive Googling, and I'm here to help you, too.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Shia LaBeouf Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

After navigating the double-edged sword of both a troubled upbringing and the pressures of being a child star, Shia LaBeouf looked as though he had a rocket strapped to his back as he began a rapid ascent up the Hollywood ladder. After co-starring with some of the biggest action heroes in the business by lending support to Will Smith in I. Robot and Keanu Reeves in Constantine, the young star headlined a blockbuster of his own when he took top billing in Michael Bay’s Transformers.
Public HealthLaredo Morning Times

Salma Hayek on 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard,' 'Eternals' and Her Secret Near-Fatal Battle With COVID

Chloé Zhao will never forget one particular night shoot while filming “Eternals,” Marvel’s upcoming movie about a group of immortals living on Earth whose leader is Ajak, played by Salma Hayek. It was a cold and drizzly evening on location in an English forest in the fall of 2019, and the Oscar-winning director told the cast, which includes Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, that they could return to their trailers while some technical issues were being resolved and it was unclear when the cameras would start rolling again.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Charlize Theron Flop Is Now Streaming For Free

As an Academy Award winning actress who also happens to moonlight as one of Hollywood’s most popular action stars, Charlize Theron has more than proven herself capable of headlining both prestige dramas and explosive genre films, and she’s experienced huge success in both wildly different realms. You can’t argue with...
MoviesNew York Post

Mickey Rourke prefers ‘Law & Order’ over ‘that crap’ in Marvel movies

Ten years later, Mickey Rourke’s grudge against Marvel movies roils on. In an unprompted appraisal of the legendary procedural franchise “Law & Order,” Rourke commended the “meticulous” and “amazing” work by “Special Victims Unit” actors — specifically the cast members who starred in seasons that first aired a decade or more ago. And it appears the 68-year-old actor’s assessment came to him after having never heard of the series until the current season, its 22nd.
Moviesthecut.com

Why Do We Keep Remaking This Movie?

Every couple of years, Warner Bros. is contractually obligated to drag moviegoers back to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory; I have no other theories that explain why the studio plans to revisit this story for a third time, yet here we are. According to Deadline, Timothée Chalamet “is ready to head to a world of pure imagination” in a forthcoming reboot, simply entitled Wonka. He will reportedly star as a younger version of the eponymous confectioner, while the plot will follow “his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.” Personally I am not so sure about this!