Can We Please Stop With the Ted Bundy Movies?

[If you couldn't figure this out based on the headline of this story, there are spoilers head for the new Cruella movie. Proceed with caution!]. Disney's new live action Cruella hits theaters this weekend, and there are two main reasons to see it, and both of them are named Emma (Thompson and Stone, respectively, play the film's leads). The movie serves as an origin story for the Cruella de Vil character, explaining to audiences how she got to be the dog-killing woman she is in the 101 Dalmatians movies. But the movie left me with more questions than answers. As I watched the final moments, I thought, "Wait, where does this story even go from here?" So I did some extensive Googling, and I'm here to help you, too.