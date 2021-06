After two years without the sights and sounds of summer fun, a camp in North Carolina is welcoming back its campers in creative way and channeling a Disney favorite to do so. Camp Merrie-Woode, an all-girls camp in the mountains of western North Carolina, was so excited for campers to return that the summer staff created an entire video in anticipation, according to WCNC. In the video, staffers can be seen preparing the Sapphire camp for the girls' arrival while singing a song inspired by the Frozen favorite "For The First Time In Forever."