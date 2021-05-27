Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Reid: Chiefs QB Mahomes 'full-go' during voluntary workouts

By DAVE SKRETTA
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VSTqN_0aDqevwV00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been “full-go” during the first week of voluntary workouts, three months after surgery for turf toe and a full month ahead of the original schedule.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that Mahomes has been “doing everything” while players worked out in shorts at the team's facility near Arrowhead Stadium. Players aren't allowed to wear pads or hit, but the very fact that Mahomes is back on the practice field bodes well for his availability for next month's mandatory minicamp.

“He's still working with (team trainer) Rick Burkholder and that toe, so we'll utilize this more as more of a passing camp,” Reid said. “We don't run the ball much in this thing, so he's been good in that way and his toe is doing well.”

Mahomes was hobbled by the toe throughout the playoffs, though he never acknowledged the severity of the injury. And his inability to move coupled with a makeshift offensive line made him a ripe target for Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl.

Mahomes, who had indicated last month that he was ahead of schedule in his recovery, has been joined at OTAs by just about everybody on the roster. That robust attendance stands in stark contrast to a number of teams, including the AFC West rival Broncos, that exercised their rights in the collective bargaining agreement to skip voluntary workouts.

“We love having the guys back on grass. That's a good thing,” Reid said. “It's hard to teach the fundamentals of the game virtually. It's great we have the tools, I'm not saying that, but it's great to teach the fundamentals on the field.”

The extra on-field workouts are especially helpful for Kansas City given huge changes to the roster, particularly along the offensive line, where not a single player that started in the Super Bowl could be a starter Week 1.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was acquired in a trade with Baltimore, and right guard Kyle Long, who was lured out of retirement with a free-agent deal, are among those who have been working with the first-team line.

“Especially up front and maybe for the quarterbacks as well, it's important to get that live timing against a real body, a real defensive end,” Brown said.

“I think I'm at a point in my career where these types of offseasons and being able to practice against live personnel, it helps me a lot. I'm able to focus on things I may not have been able to focus on last year.”

In other news, All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu said he's not worried about whether the Chiefs will agree with him on a long-term deal with him, even though he's entering the final year of a $42 million, three-year contract.

In a since-deleted tweet, Mathieu had indicated that an extension was “probably not” happening in Kansas City.

“The negotiation process is tough on anybody, especially a player,” Mathieu said, “but like I said, I try not to focus on it too much. I think I'm a fairly optimistic guy. I try my best to look out the bright side of the window. This is my third franchise so I understand the business. I've grown enough to understand it. I'm mature enough to understand it.”

That doesn't mean Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has given up on signing one of his defense's premier players.

“Last year we were able to get a lot of our veteran players done during the summer,” Veach said shortly after the NFL draft. “Enough can’t be said about Tyrann and how we feel about him and his role both on and off the field.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
47K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Quarterback#Defensive Line#Left Field#Kansas City Chiefs#The Associated Press#Ap Nfl#All Pro#Afc West Rival Broncos#Voluntary Workouts#Turf Toe#Arrowhead Stadium#Pads#Otas#Surgery#Kansas City#Tampa Bay#Baltimore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs begin Phase 2 of NFL's offseason program today

There’s no rest for Kansas City Chiefs rookies as they jump right into Phase 2 of the offseason program on Monday. The team completed rookie minicamp this weekend and now they’ll get one week of Phase 2 activities. In prior offseasons, the NFL had three weeks of Phase 2 activities, but in the current modified offseason program, they do less work in this phase. While the majority of work during this period is strength and conditioning, it does open up some on-field workouts to veteran players. Everything to this point is voluntary, so don’t expect the entirety of this team to show up for it.
NFLdraftsharks.com

Mahomes "full go" in OTAs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (toe) is a full participant in OTAs this week, according to HC Andy Reid. “He’s been doing everything,” Reid said of Mahomes, who had turf toe surgery 2 days after the Super Bowl. “He’s been a full go, and he’s still working with [trainer] Rick [Burkholder] with the toe. We utilize this as more of a passing camp. We don’t run the ball much. His toe has really done well.” Mahomes has been setback-free in his rehab and is on track to be at 100% well before Week 1.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Chiefs rookies in action at minicamp Day 2

Kansas City Chiefs rookies hit the field for the second time on Saturday, ramping things up a bit for Day 2 of rookie minicamp. Local media members were allowed to grab some shots of players in action during the open portion of practice. Below you’ll find some of the new clips of the Chiefs’ rookie class, undrafted free agents and first-year players in action.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Assessing Packers' 2021 schedule by opponent quarterbacks

One simple way to assess a team’s schedule – and where the toughest stretches exist – is to look at opponent quarterbacks. You don’t have to subscribe to the “Quarterback Wins” argument to find the value here. No position determines a team’s strength more than quarterback. And for the most part, quarterback situations are fairly easy to assess going into a season.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs WR Cornell Powell on his play style: 'I consider myself a playmaker'

Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Cornell Powell has been described in plenty of different ways since his arrival with the team. Chiefs Director of College Scouting Ryne Nutt likened him to Sammy Watkins, describing him as a “post-up receiver.” Chiefs GM Brett Veach agreed. Powell, however, sees himself in a different light. He doesn’t want to be put into a box. Instead, he simply wants to be known as a playmaker.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Expect Andy Reid to go back to his more vintage offensive look

Andy Reid loves to throw the ball, but has rarely relied on a deep passing game. Mahomes and company will likely see a return to Reid’s old ways. We discuss. The Chiefs have revolutionized offensive play in the National Football League. With weapons like Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and Mecole Hardman, the Chiefs have made a deeper emphasis on pushing the ball down the field through the air than seemingly any team in history. With a cannon for an arm, Patrick Mahomes is perfect for this style of play. Although the Chiefs had great moments last season on offense, they also had moments in which they looked disjointed and out of sync.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andy Reid talks highly anticipated Chiefs-Packers Week 9 matchup

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joined his good friend Steve Mariucci on NFL Network’s schedule reveal show. The two are old pal’s from their time working with the Green Bay Packers, so of course, they couldn’t avoid talking about the highly anticipated matchup between the two teams. The hype comes from the quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 KC Chiefs schedule: The most important stretches of the regular season

The Kansas City Chiefs 2021 schedule was released Wednesday evening, and there were a number of interesting things to takeaway from the schedule. Four of Kansas City’s first five games include the Cleveland Browns (Week 1), the Baltimore Ravens (Week 2), the L.A. Chargers (Week 3), and the Buffalo Bills (Week 5). The Chiefs will have their hands full early on, but Kansas City also catches a break by playing these teams before they find a rhythm. During the last two seasons, Cleveland has lost its opening game of the year by blowouts. In 2019, the Titans ran over the Browns 43-13, and in 2020, Baltimore dominated Cleveland in a 38-6 win.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

5 Thoughts: Steelers Schedule is All Challenges, But Not Unbeatable

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2021 regular season schedule is here, and it came with some concern. Not only do the Steelers have the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, but they face three MVP quarterbacks, a Rookie of the Year quarterback, and some up-and-comers every NFL team should take seriously.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Top 5 Quarterbacks the Dallas Cowboys Will Face in 2021

In years past, a rundown of the Dallas Cowboys schedule read like a who’s who of quarterbacks in the NFL. Back in 2019, the Cowboys had to face Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady as the most difficult quarterbacks on their schedule. While each year is different and the offenses the teams face do have some turnover year-to-year, the Cowboys will have several difficult quarterback matchups on the schedule.
NFLpff.com

Simulating the 2021 NFL Season: Kansas City Chiefs remain the favorites to win Super Bowl 56

It was a slow leak on the 2021 NFL schedule reveal, but dates, times and locations are finally set for the upcoming regular season. Using the PFF Elo rating system, PFF grades and available market data, we can simulate the 2021 season 10,000 times to accurately assign distributions for win totals, divisional title odds and the percentage each team makes the playoffs. We can also look at how often each team makes it to — and wins — Super Bowl 56.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Chiefs receiver Kelvin Benjamin signing with Giants to play tight end

Tim Tebow isn’t the only former NFL player revitalizing his career with a switch to the tight end position. After a tryout at the tight end position at New York Giants rookie minicamp this weekend, former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Kelvin Benjamin is signing a contract with the team according to numerous reports. Benjamin last played in the NFL with the Chiefs in 2018 as a receiver, appearing in just three games and catching two targets for 26 yards.