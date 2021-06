PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police said a pedestrian had serious injuries after he was struck by two vehicles, and one of those drivers fled the scene. The crash occurred Thursday around 9:15 p.m. on 66th Street North near Bryan Dairy Road. Police said the pedestrian, a 58-year-old man, was crossing 66th Street N. when he was struck by both vehicles. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.