BJC Shabbat Community Dinner

“And don’t forget to do good and to share with those in need. These are the sacrifices that please God.”. Doing good and sharing with those in need is always the right thing to do. It is natural for us to want to help others when they are in need even though it may require us to make a sacrifice in order to do it. We join organizations, become involved in civic activities, and engage in many other endeavors to be helpful to people who are less fortunate than ourselves. Some of us work at occupations that require us to do good and share. That’s not by accident. We are in those areas of work because we feel that we have been compelled, such as the medical field.