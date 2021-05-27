BJC Shabbat Community Dinner
Please join us for our next community Shabbat dinner on Friday June 4th starting at 7:00 pm at the Bronx Jewish Center located at 1969 Haight Avenue ,Bx NY 10461. . The B J C will be welcoming back the entire Bronx community .Re-connect with your friends and neighbors and meet new ones ! All of your traditional style dishes will take center stage! We look forward to seeing you! Enjoy a delicious 4 course dinner with your fellow neighbors. Turn your Friday night Shabbat into an evening of spiritual awakening, inspiration, Jewish songs and culinary delight. Come join us !! All are welcome .Social distancing will be strictly enforced .thebronxchronicle.com