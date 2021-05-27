A crop duster pilot was injured in a crash in Mercer County Thursday morning

A pilot sustained injuries when the crop duster he was flying crashed into a creek Thursday morning south of Montezuma. At 7:50 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration says Mark Gaerte of Defiance was taking off from Lakefield Airport when the small plane went down in a marsh at the end of the runway and ended up in Beaver Creek. The aircraft was partially submerged in the water. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says he was transported to Mercer Health then life-flighted to Dayton. The EMA was called in to contain any pesticide that might have leaked from the wreckage. The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation.