Aberdeen, SD

Temperatures could hit freezing tonight in Aberdeen

Aberdeen News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forecast from the National Weather Service predicts that temperatures could reach as low as 32 overnight in Aberdeen. Brown County — along with Edmunds, McPherson, Marshall, Spink, Clark, Codington, Day, Grant and Roberts counties — is in a freeze warning. In a tweet, the National Weather Service noted that...

www.aberdeennews.com
