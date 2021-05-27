Temperatures could hit freezing tonight in Aberdeen

Effective: 2021-05-06 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-06 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Corson; Day; Deuel; Dewey; Edmunds; Faulk; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; McPherson; Potter; Roberts; Spink; Walworth FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone. In South Dakota, Corson, Campbell, McPherson, Brown, Marshall, Roberts, Walworth, Edmunds, Day, Dewey, Potter, Faulk, Spink, Clark, Codington, Grant, Hamlin and Deuel. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * IMPACTS