Sterling Shepard 86's 87, goes back to No. 3, his old college number

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSterling Shepard looked very much like his old self running routes, catching passes and even dancing in between reps at Thursday’s OTA with the Giants. The biggest difference was his attire. The wide receiver took advantage of a new rule that allows wide receivers to wear single digits and ditched...

