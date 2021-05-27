The Democratic Party, Reimagined by Young Progressives

As expected by the general public, the “perfection’ of electoral system was passed in the LegCo with full support by the pro-establishment camp two days ago. Three elections between September this year and March next year follow. Apart from the race for the post of Chief Executive, the political circle is also concerned about whether the pro-democracy camp, not least the Democratic Party will stand for election. Despite ruling class of the Party and veteran members declaring their position one after another against running for election, a Democratic Party member stated a handful of members were persistent in participating in election. “If the Party decides not to take part, it is believed they will abandon their party membership.”