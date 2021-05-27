PerformLine Attracts Strategic Investment from M33 Growth

When we last interviewed our next guest, his company was a brand new start-up achieving some early success helping Clemson football fans who were buying their tickets online to be able to pick their seats based on preferences such as shade, who’s sitting next to them, etc. They have since pivoted, as startups often do, to become a consumer information B2B company for live event organizers such as sports teams, festivals, and conferences. And that shift has attracted investments from the South Carolina Research Authority (SCRA) and Google’s Startups Black Founders Fund.