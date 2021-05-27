Daniel Jones on Giants' big offseason grabs: Those were for the team, not just me

Daniel Jones turned 24 on Thursday. The Giants probably did not get him a present. But that’s OK. They’ve been plying him with gifts for the past few months. Each time they added an offensive playmaker this offseason – and it happened quite a number of times, from the landing of No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay as their top prize in free agency to the selection of speedy wideout Kadarius Toney with a first-round pick in the draft – the team made it clear that the acquisition was to make Jones better.