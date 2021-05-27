Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Daniel Jones on Giants' big offseason grabs: Those were for the team, not just me

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com
Newsday
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel Jones turned 24 on Thursday. The Giants probably did not get him a present. But that’s OK. They’ve been plying him with gifts for the past few months. Each time they added an offensive playmaker this offseason – and it happened quite a number of times, from the landing of No. 1 receiver Kenny Golladay as their top prize in free agency to the selection of speedy wideout Kadarius Toney with a first-round pick in the draft – the team made it clear that the acquisition was to make Jones better.

www.newsday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#East Rutherford#Tempered Jones#Camp#Co Owner John Mara#Time#Arrivals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Sterling Shepard praises Daniel Jones in important area

The New York Giants team and organization seems to have faith in Daniel Jones going into 2021. Despite Jones regularly ending up on the other side of complaints from the fans, the Giants front office and staff have been nothing but committed to the third year QB in all their statements this offseason. Other members of the roster have also painted a popular picture of Jones, including the receivers he’ll play with this season.
NFLBig Blue View

Who Won the Giants-Bears Trade?

First, the answer: We may not know for 3-4 years. With that having been said, it's interesting to think about possible outcomes. I was motivated to do this by Nick Falato, who in a series of tweets today evaluates the trade compared to similar trades over the last few years, using the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart:
NFLYardbarker

Kyle Rudolph bringing much-needed dependability to the offense

The New York Giants went into this offseason with a clear mission: upgrade the playmakers around quarterback Daniel Jones. New York was successful. They added two new primary wide receivers, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney. They also added quality depth at the receiver position with John Ross III. But another underrated move that the Giants made was adding a dependable, consistent tight end to the roster in Kyle Rudolph.
NFLBig Blue View

Inside the Mind of Daniel Jones

The NFL has become cutting edge in its quest to bring technology into the enjoyment of the game. Its Next Gen Stats uses tags affixed to each player's uniform and sensors around the stadium to chart every move of every player, creating a revolution in football analytics. This past season, some players were mic'ed up during the game, enabling us to find out about Sam Darnold's ghosts.
NFLBig Blue View

Giants news, 5/6: Rookie minicamp, Daniel Jones, Aaron Robinson, more headlines

NFL Rookie Minicamps 2021: Dates, news and locations for all 32 teams - PFN. The Giants are reported to be holding their rookies in minicamp between May 14th-17th. Given all the moves made during the offseason/draft, all eyes on the Giants will be focused on third-year quarterback Daniel Jones. Kyle Brant of GMFB believes Jones will live up to the lofty expectations of this upcoming season .
NFLYardbarker

Giants Position Unit Power Rankings, Post Draft 2021

Getting better? That's the goal of the New York Giants brass, who went to work this off-season to add a host of talent across the various position units to give head coach Joe Judge and the coaching staff more reinforcements at every position group. But while it's now up to...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants now boast one of NFL’s most improved receiving corps

The NY Giants’ receiving corps went from one of the league’s most inconsistent to arguably among the NFL’s most talented this offseason. The NY Giants said it in words, and more importantly in their repeated actions this offseason; improving the supporting cast of weapons around quarterback Daniel Jones was the top organizational priority.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

Kadarius Toney Can Help the Passing Game in This Key Statistical Area

The New York Giants are counting on Daniel Jones to take a significant leap forward in Year 3 of his development. While there are many criteria the coaching staff wants to see Jones improve in, one of the critical areas—and one that rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney can help contribute to—is in cutting down interceptions.
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

New York Giants Mailbag: Expectations and Regrets

If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. Note: We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. Why didn’t the Giants re-sign RB Gallman? – @GregPare1. What’s up, Greg? From the Giants’ perspective, I think they felt it would be...
NFLUSA Today

9 reasons why a Giants trade for Aaron Rodgers won't happen

It’s astonishing how quickly unfounded internet rumors can spiral out of control, and we’ve seen just that in recent days as it relates to the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. As conflict between Rodgers and the Packers builds, speculation arose on social media that maybe...
NFLgiants.com

Giants release official 2021 NFL schedule

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Three primetime road games, including Monday night contests against Super Bowl LV participants Kansas City and Tampa Bay, and three NFC East games in the last four weeks, two at home, highlight the Giants' 2021 schedule, which was announced today. The third night game is at...
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Draft Grades For 32 Teams

Welcome to another week of NFLTR Review! In this issue:. The first casualty of the NFLPA’s curious crusade against OTA’s. All picks for every team located here at our 2021 NFL Draft Pick Signings Tracker. Bengals. Pick I loved: First-round WR Ja’Marr Chase. Pick I didn’t: Fifth-round K Evan McPherson.
NFLYardbarker

NFL Team Dynasty Fantasy Football Profile: New York Giants

The 2020 New York Giants season was a proverbial roller-coaster. A new head coach, Joe Judge, trying to find his way, with a second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who struggled with turnover issues and injuries throughout the year. It ultimately led to a 6-10 record and a second-place finish in the NFC East. The leading receiver for the Giants was Darius Slayton, who totaled just 50 catches on 96 targets for 751 receiving yards. The top rusher was poised to be Saquon Barkley before a torn ACL in week two of the regular season put a screeching halt to his year, which led to Wayne Gallman being the top running back contributor for the Giants with 682 rushing yards and six touchdowns.