Currents, an Interview Series with Brian Alan Ellis (Episode 39: Ryan Ridge)
RYAN RIDGE is the author of five books, most recently New Bad News (Sarabande Books 2020). He has received the Italo Calvino Prize in Fabulist Fiction, the Linda Bruckheimer Prize in Kentucky Literature, and the Kentucky Writers Fellowship for Innovative Writing from the Baltic Writing Residency. His work has appeared in American Book Review, Denver Quarterly, Passages North, Post Road, Salt Hill, and Santa Monica Review, among others places. Ridge is an assistant professor at Weber State University, where he codirects the creative writing program. He also edits the literary magazine Juked.vol1brooklyn.com