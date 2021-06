OPINION Maple Ridge Dairy owner Brian Forrest oversees the health and well-being of 1,700-plus dairy animals on a farm in rural Marathon County near Stratford, Wisconsin. He’s concerned about animal health, but just as concerned about protecting the health of those who need to be on the farm – veterinarians, milk haulers, visitors, construction crews, salespeople, employee families and all the people they interact with. And he’s concerned about his own family’s health.