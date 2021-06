A body of a 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey was found nine hours after she was reported missing. She was killed near her home by Durbin Crossing in northwest St. Johns County. A 14-year-old was suspected to be the killer he has been charged with second-degree murder but could change if the judge rules that he should be tried as an adult. The medical examiner ruled out she had a significant injury to her head and other trauma. She was stabbed to her death it was ruled a homicide. St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said that it was horrific and said that Tristyn didn’t deserve to die.