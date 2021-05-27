Cancel
Port Huron, MI

Port Huron Rotary parade to return this summer

wphm.net
 7 days ago

A perennial boat week favorite will be returning to Downtown Port Huron this July. The Rotary International Day Parade will take place July 21st leading up to the start of the Bayview Mackinac Race. The Port Huron Rotary Club says this will be the 101st year for the parade and the theme will be “decades” which was intended theme for last year’s parade. “It was such a disappointment to cancel last year’s 100th Anniversary activities and events for our Club,” said Rotary Presiden Scott Babin, in a statement to WPHM. “We are thrilled that both the Governor’s announcement on lifting outdoor event limits and the timing of our annual parade support Rotary hosting the event this year.” All participants and viewers of the parade will be asked to follow the current state guidelines for COIVD-19.

www.wphm.net
