30-Year Trail Record Falls: Damian Hall Runs Across England in Record Time
The last record for the Wainwright Coast to Coast Trail was set in 1991. Just in: UK runner Damian Hall has broken the 185-mile Wainwright’s coast-to-coast overall record. The Wainwright’s is an area of trails and peaks within the UK. And its coast-to-coast trail is a system of paths that cross the breadth of England. 45-year-old inov-8 athlete Damian Hall clocked a time of 39 hours and 18 minutes on the trail.gearjunkie.com