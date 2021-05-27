newsbreak-logo
30-Year Trail Record Falls: Damian Hall Runs Across England in Record Time

By Mary Murphy
gearjunkie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last record for the Wainwright Coast to Coast Trail was set in 1991. Just in: UK runner Damian Hall has broken the 185-mile Wainwright’s coast-to-coast overall record. The Wainwright’s is an area of trails and peaks within the UK. And its coast-to-coast trail is a system of paths that cross the breadth of England. 45-year-old inov-8 athlete Damian Hall clocked a time of 39 hours and 18 minutes on the trail.

