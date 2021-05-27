30-Year Trail Record Falls: Damian Hall Runs Across England in Record Time

In one of the more ambitious GTA 5 playthroughs yet, one daring player has done the impossible, clearing the entire single-player game without taking a single bit of damage. When it comes to video game challenges, players are always looking to one-up each other in bold new ways. Speedrunning has only become more and more popular over the years as a result. Beyond setting new world records, a certain few are often trying to push the boundaries even further.